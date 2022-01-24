Trending
Music
Jan. 24, 2022 / 11:33 AM

Bob Dylan to launch 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour in March

By Annie Martin
Bob Dylan (L), pictured with president Barack Obama, will perform across the United States on his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour in 2022. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bob Dylan is going on tour in 2022.

The 80-year-old singer and musician said Monday that he will launch his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in March.

The U.S. portion of the tour kicks off March 3 in Phoenix, Ariz., and comes to a close April 14 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

According to the announcement, Dylan plans to keep touring through 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Dylan released his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, in June 2020. The album features the singles "Murder Most Foul," "I Contain Multitudes" and "False Prophet."

Here's the full list of dates for the U.S. portion of the tour:

March 3 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

March 4 - Tucson, Ariz., at Tucson Music Hall

March 6 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Kiva Auditorium

March 8 - Lubbock, Texas, at Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences

March 10 - Irving, Texas, at Toyota Music Factory

March 11 - Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

March 13 - San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic Theatre

March 14 - San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic Theatre

March 16 - Austin, at Bass Hall

March 18 - Shreveport, La., at Municipal Auditorium

March 19 - New Orleans, at Saenger Theatre

March 21 - Montgomery, Ala., at Montgomery PAC

March 23 - Nashville, at Ryman Auditorium

March 24 - Atlanta, at Fox Theatre

March 26 - Savannah, Ga., at Johnny Mercer Theatre

March 27 - North Charleston, S.C., at North Charleston PAC

March 29 - Columbia, S.C., at Township Auditorium

March 30 - Charlotte, N.C., at Ovens Auditorium

April 1 - Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger Center

April 2 - Asheville, N.C., at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 4 - Chattanooga, Tenn., at Tivoli Theatre

April 5 - Birmingham, Ala., at BJCC Concert Hall

April 7 - Mobile, Ala., at Saenger Theatre

April 9 - Memphis, Tenn., at Orpheum Theatre

April 11 - Little Rock, Ark., at Robinson Center

April 13 - Tulsa, Okla., at Brady Theatre

April 14 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre

