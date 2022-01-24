Bob Dylan to launch 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour in March

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bob Dylan is going on tour in 2022.
The 80-year-old singer and musician said Monday that he will launch his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in March.
The U.S. portion of the tour kicks off March 3 in Phoenix, Ariz., and comes to a close April 14 in Oklahoma City, Okla.
According to the announcement, Dylan plans to keep touring through 2024.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Dylan released his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, in June 2020. The album features the singles "Murder Most Foul," "I Contain Multitudes" and "False Prophet."
Here's the full list of dates for the U.S. portion of the tour:
March 3 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
March 4 - Tucson, Ariz., at Tucson Music Hall
March 6 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Kiva Auditorium
March 8 - Lubbock, Texas, at Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences
March 10 - Irving, Texas, at Toyota Music Factory
March 11 - Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre
March 13 - San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic Theatre
March 14 - San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic Theatre
March 16 - Austin, at Bass Hall
March 18 - Shreveport, La., at Municipal Auditorium
March 19 - New Orleans, at Saenger Theatre
March 21 - Montgomery, Ala., at Montgomery PAC
March 23 - Nashville, at Ryman Auditorium
March 24 - Atlanta, at Fox Theatre
March 26 - Savannah, Ga., at Johnny Mercer Theatre
March 27 - North Charleston, S.C., at North Charleston PAC
March 29 - Columbia, S.C., at Township Auditorium
March 30 - Charlotte, N.C., at Ovens Auditorium
April 1 - Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger Center
April 2 - Asheville, N.C., at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 4 - Chattanooga, Tenn., at Tivoli Theatre
April 5 - Birmingham, Ala., at BJCC Concert Hall
April 7 - Mobile, Ala., at Saenger Theatre
April 9 - Memphis, Tenn., at Orpheum Theatre
April 11 - Little Rock, Ark., at Robinson Center
April 13 - Tulsa, Okla., at Brady Theatre
April 14 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre