Bad Bunny announces first U.S., Latin America stadium tour

Bad Bunny (R), and his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, arrive on the red carpet at the 2021 Latin Billboard Music Awards in September 2021. Bad Bunny has announced a new stadium tour. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny announced on Monday his first stadium tour that will take place across the United States and Latin America.
Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour will begin on Aug. 5 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando before it wraps up on Dec. 9 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday starting at noon local time.
Bad Bunny will be joined by DJ and producer ALesso and Diplo as special guests on the tour.
Bad Bunny is currently on his El Último Tour Del Mundo tour that will be wrapped up on April 3 at the FTX Arena in Miami. Bad Bunny last released El Ùltimo Tour Del Mundo in Nov. 2020.
Bad Bunny was named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021 in December.
Here is the full list of dates for Bad Bunny's 'World's Hottest Tour'
Aug. 5 -- Orlando, Fla., at Camping World Stadium
Aug. 9 -- Atlanta, at State Farm Stadium
Aug. 12 -- Miami, at Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 18 -- Boston, at Fenway Park
Aug. 20 -- Chicago, at Soldier Field
Aug. 23 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park
Aug. 27 -- New York City, at Yankee Stadium
Sept. 1 -- Houston, at Minute Maid Park
Sept. 7 -- San Antonio, at Alamodome
Sept. 9 -- Dallas, at AT&T Stadium
Sept. 14 -- Oakland, Calif., at RingCentral Coliseum
Sept. 17 -- San Diego, at Petco Park
Sept. 23 -- Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 28 -- Phoenix, at Chase Field
Sept. 30 -- Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium
Oct. 21 -- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic -- Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
Oct. 28 -- Santiago, Chile, at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Nov. 4 -- Buenos Aires, Argentina, at Estadio de Vélez - José Amalfitani
Nov. 11 -- Asuncion, Paraguay, at Estadio La Nueva Olla
Nov. 13 -- Lima, Peru, at Estadio Nacional
Nov. 16 -- Quito, Ecuador, at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
Nov. 18 -- Medellin, Colombia, at Estadio Atanasio Girardot
Nov. 22 -- Panama City, Panama at Estadio Rommel Fernánez Gutiérrez
Nov. 24 -- San Jose, Costa Rica, at Estadio Nacional
Nov. 26 -- San Salvaor, El Salvador, at Estadio Cuscatlán
Nov. 29 -- San Pedro Sula, Hounduras, at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
Dec. 1 -- Guatemala City, Guatemala, at Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
Dec. 3 -- Monterrey, Mexico, at Estadio BBVA
Dec. 9 -- Mexico City, Mexico at Estadio Azteca