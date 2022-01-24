Trending
Jan. 24, 2022 / 2:53 PM

Bad Bunny announces first U.S., Latin America stadium tour

By Wade Sheridan
Bad Bunny (R), and his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, arrive on the red carpet at the 2021 Latin Billboard Music Awards in September 2021. Bad Bunny has announced a new stadium tour. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny announced on Monday his first stadium tour that will take place across the United States and Latin America.

Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour will begin on Aug. 5 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando before it wraps up on Dec. 9 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday starting at noon local time.

Bad Bunny will be joined by DJ and producer ALesso and Diplo as special guests on the tour.

Bad Bunny is currently on his El Último Tour Del Mundo tour that will be wrapped up on April 3 at the FTX Arena in Miami. Bad Bunny last released El Ùltimo Tour Del Mundo in Nov. 2020.

Bad Bunny was named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021 in December.

Here is the full list of dates for Bad Bunny's 'World's Hottest Tour'

Aug. 5 -- Orlando, Fla., at Camping World Stadium

Aug. 9 -- Atlanta, at State Farm Stadium

Aug. 12 -- Miami, at Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 18 -- Boston, at Fenway Park

Aug. 20 -- Chicago, at Soldier Field

Aug. 23 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

Aug. 27 -- New York City, at Yankee Stadium

Sept. 1 -- Houston, at Minute Maid Park

Sept. 7 -- San Antonio, at Alamodome

Sept. 9 -- Dallas, at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 14 -- Oakland, Calif., at RingCentral Coliseum

Sept. 17 -- San Diego, at Petco Park

Sept. 23 -- Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 28 -- Phoenix, at Chase Field

Sept. 30 -- Los Angeles, at SoFi Stadium

Oct. 21 -- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic -- Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

Oct. 28 -- Santiago, Chile, at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

Nov. 4 -- Buenos Aires, Argentina, at Estadio de Vélez - José Amalfitani

Nov. 11 -- Asuncion, Paraguay, at Estadio La Nueva Olla

Nov. 13 -- Lima, Peru, at Estadio Nacional

Nov. 16 -- Quito, Ecuador, at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

Nov. 18 -- Medellin, Colombia, at Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Nov. 22 -- Panama City, Panama at Estadio Rommel Fernánez Gutiérrez

Nov. 24 -- San Jose, Costa Rica, at Estadio Nacional

Nov. 26 -- San Salvaor, El Salvador, at Estadio Cuscatlán

Nov. 29 -- San Pedro Sula, Hounduras, at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

Dec. 1 -- Guatemala City, Guatemala, at Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

Dec. 3 -- Monterrey, Mexico, at Estadio BBVA

Dec. 9 -- Mexico City, Mexico at Estadio Azteca

