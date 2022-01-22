Advertisement
Music
Jan. 22, 2022 / 1:03 PM

Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran to perform at the Brit Awards

By Karen Butler
1/4
Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran to perform at the Brit Awards
Doja Cat is to perform at next month's Brit Awards in London. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Dave are to perform on the Feb. 8 broadcast of the Brit Awards, ITV announced.

The show will air live from London's O2 Arena.

Advertisement

"With Omicron continuing to present many challenges in terms of planning, organizers are working around the clock to pull together the best possible show and The BRITs will continue to lead the way in terms of putting on a live music event safely as the United Kingdom navigates the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," the British broadcaster said in a news release Friday.

Artists, nominees and guests will be required to show negative tests for the virus on arrival. Attendees will wear face masks when not eating or drinking.

The event's hosts are to be announced soon, ITV said.

Read More

Fugees scraps 25th anniversary concert tour Gunna's 'DS4EVER' tops U.S. album chart Kyliegh Curran: Season 2 of Disney's 'Sulphur Springs' is Harper's journey Selena Gomez, Fran Drescher: 'Hotel Transylvania' message is be yourself

Latest Headlines

Fugees scraps 25th anniversary concert tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Fugees scraps 25th anniversary concert tour
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Hip-hop group Fugees has canceled its upcoming concert tour dates.
Gunna's 'DS4EVER' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 hours ago
Gunna's 'DS4EVER' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rapper Gunna's "DS4EVER" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Treasure's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam appear in 'Second Step' concept films
Music // 23 hours ago
Treasure's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam appear in 'Second Step' concept films
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi and Yedam.
Kiss releases new live version of 'Lick It Up' from 'Off the Soundboard' album
Music // 1 day ago
Kiss releases new live version of 'Lick It Up' from 'Off the Soundboard' album
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Kiss released on Friday a new live version of their song "Lick It Up," which appears on their upcoming album "Kiss - Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach."
Boston Calling: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica to headline music festival
Music // 1 day ago
Boston Calling: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica to headline music festival
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, Rüfüs Du Sol, Haim, Avril Lavigne, Run the Jewels, Weezer and other artists will perform at Boston Calling in May.
Treasure share 'The Second Step: Chapter One' concept films
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure share 'The Second Step: Chapter One' concept films
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi and Junkyu.
Taylor Swift named global ambassador for Record Store Day
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift named global ambassador for Record Store Day
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has been named the first-ever Record Store Day Global Ambassador, ahead of the 15th annual Record Store Day on April 23.
Pentagon pose, play pool in 'Feelin' Like' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Pentagon pose, play pool in 'Feelin' Like' music video teaser
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon shared a preview of its video for "Feelin' Like," the title track from its EP "In:vite U."
Grammy Awards moves to April 3 in Las Vegas after delay
Music // 3 days ago
Grammy Awards moves to April 3 in Las Vegas after delay
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The 64th annual Grammy Awards has been rescheduled to April 3 and will now take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
GOT7's BamBam releases new EP, 'Slo Mo' music video
Music // 4 days ago
GOT7's BamBam releases new EP, 'Slo Mo' music video
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star BamBam released the solo EP "B" and a dreamy music video for the song "Slo Mo."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' after multi-car crash in LA
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' after multi-car crash in LA
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra announce birth of first baby via surrogate
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra announce birth of first baby via surrogate
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement