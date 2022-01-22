Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran to perform at the Brit Awards

1/4

Doja Cat is to perform at next month's Brit Awards in London. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Dave are to perform on the Feb. 8 broadcast of the Brit Awards, ITV announced. The show will air live from London's O2 Arena. Advertisement

"With Omicron continuing to present many challenges in terms of planning, organizers are working around the clock to pull together the best possible show and The BRITs will continue to lead the way in terms of putting on a live music event safely as the United Kingdom navigates the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," the British broadcaster said in a news release Friday.

Artists, nominees and guests will be required to show negative tests for the virus on arrival. Attendees will wear face masks when not eating or drinking.

The event's hosts are to be announced soon, ITV said.