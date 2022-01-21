Treasure's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam appear in 'Second Step' concept films

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is gearing up to release its debut EP.

The K-pop group shared four new concept films for the mini album, The Second Step: Chapter One, on Friday.

Advertisement

The teasers feature Treasure members Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi and Yedam. The singers are wearing all-white outfits while posing in front of a large colorful parachute.

Treasure released similar teasers featuring Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi and Junkyu on Thursday.

Treasure announced The Second Step: Chapter One on New Year's Day and shared an intro video for the mini album last week.

The group will release the EP on Feb. 15.

The Second Step: Chapter One is a follow-up to Treasure's debut album, The First Step: Treasure Effect. It also follows the single albums The First Step: Chapter One, Chapter Two and Chapter Three.

Treasure is known for the singles "Boy," "I Love You," "Mmm" and "My Treasure."

The group also consists of Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan, and is signed to YG.