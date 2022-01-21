Trending
Music
Jan. 21, 2022 / 2:48 PM

Treasure's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam appear in 'Second Step' concept films

By Annie Martin

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is gearing up to release its debut EP.

The K-pop group shared four new concept films for the mini album, The Second Step: Chapter One, on Friday.

The teasers feature Treasure members Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi and Yedam. The singers are wearing all-white outfits while posing in front of a large colorful parachute.

Treasure released similar teasers featuring Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi and Junkyu on Thursday.

Treasure announced The Second Step: Chapter One on New Year's Day and shared an intro video for the mini album last week.

The group will release the EP on Feb. 15.

The Second Step: Chapter One is a follow-up to Treasure's debut album, The First Step: Treasure Effect. It also follows the single albums The First Step: Chapter One, Chapter Two and Chapter Three.

Treasure is known for the singles "Boy," "I Love You," "Mmm" and "My Treasure."

The group also consists of Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan, and is signed to YG.

Pentagon pose, play pool in 'Feelin' Like' music video teaser GOT7's BamBam releases new EP, 'Slo Mo' music video

Music // 1 hour ago
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Kiss released on Friday a new live version of their song "Lick It Up," which appears on their upcoming album "Kiss - Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach."
Music // 3 hours ago
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, Rüfüs Du Sol, Haim, Avril Lavigne, Run the Jewels, Weezer and other artists will perform at Boston Calling in May.
Music // 1 day ago
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi and Junkyu.
Music // 1 day ago
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has been named the first-ever Record Store Day Global Ambassador, ahead of the 15th annual Record Store Day on April 23.
Music // 2 days ago
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon shared a preview of its video for "Feelin' Like," the title track from its EP "In:vite U."
Music // 2 days ago
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The 64th annual Grammy Awards has been rescheduled to April 3 and will now take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Music // 3 days ago
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star BamBam released the solo EP "B" and a dreamy music video for the song "Slo Mo."
Music // 6 days ago
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Music // 1 week ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa had a first music video, "Black Mamba," reach 200 million views on YouTube.
Music // 1 week ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Latino boy band CNCO released a single and music video for the new song "Party, Humo y Alcohol."
