Pentagon pose, play pool in 'Feelin' Like' music video teaser

Pentagon shared a preview of its video for "Feelin' Like," the title track from its EP "In:vite U." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop group shared a preview Wednesday of its video for the song "Feelin' Like." Advertisement

The preview shows the members of Pentagon play pool and pose on a black stage.

Pentagon shared a first teaser for "Feelin' Like" on Monday that shows the group posing on stands with designs reminiscent of the backs of playing cards.

"Feelin' Like" is the title track from Pentagon's forthcoming EP, In:vite U. The group will release the mini album and the full "Feelin' Like" music video Jan. 24.

In:vite U also features the songs "One Shot," "The Game," "Call My Name" and "Sparkling Night."

Pentagon released a group concept image for the EP earlier this month.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. In:vite U will mark the group's first Korean EP since Love or Take, released in March 2021.