Jan. 18, 2022 / 1:18 PM

GOT7's BamBam releases new EP, 'Slo Mo' music video

By Annie Martin

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper BamBam is back with new music.

The 24-year-old recording artist, a member of the K-pop group GOT7, released the solo EP B and a music video for the song "Slo Mo" on Tuesday.

The "Slo Mo" video shows BamBam wake up at home and go about his day while in a dreamy, pastel-colored world.

B also features the songs "Intro (Satellites)," "Who Are You" featuring Seulgi, "Subliminal," "Let Me Love You" and "Ride or Die."

BamBam released a music video for "Who Are You" in December.

B is BamBam's second solo EP after Ribbon, released in June.

GOT7 also consists of Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae and Yugyeom. The group last released the single "Encore" in February 2021.

