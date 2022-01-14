CNCO teases 'new era' with 'Party, Humo y Alcohol' single

1/5

CNCO released a single and music video for the new song "Party, Humo y Alcohol." File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- CNCO is back with new music. The Latino boy band released a single and music video for the song "Party, Humo y Alcohol" on Thursday. Advertisement

The "Party, Humo y Alcohol" video shows the members of CNCO sing and dance as three women pose and dance onstage.

The song's electronic beats marks a departure from the group's reggaeton sound.

In an interview with People, CNCO said "Party, Humo y Alcohol" marks the beginning of a "new era" in the group's music.

"We're about to enter a new era of CNCO and I think you'll like it a lot," member Zabdiel De Jesús said.

Richard Camacho added that the song is meant to empower women.

"They'll feel a different vibe from us. I think with this one, we reached a new area," the singer said. "It's going to be very cool for them to feel empowered, feel like this song is for them. Especially if they're going through a heartbreak and they don't know how to get out of it. We're telling them to be yourself and just go enjoy yourself and embracing their presence as a woman."

CNCO will release its third studio album, Déjà Vu, on Feb. 5.

CNCO consists of De Jesús, Camacho, Erick Brian Colón and Christopher Vélez. Joel Pimentel left the group in 2021.