GOT7's BamBam shares 'Slow Mo' music video teaser

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper BamBam is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, a member of the South Korean boyband GOT7, released a preview of his video for the song "Slow Mo" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The teaser opens with BamBam reaching out to a huge mirror in the sky. The singer is later seen falling to Earth and gazing up at the sky.

"Slow Mo" is a single from BamBam's forthcoming second solo EP, B. The mini album also features the songs "Intro (Satellites)," "Who Are You" featuring Seulgi, "Subliminal," "Let Me Love You" and "Ride or Die."

BamBam released a music video for "Who Are You" in December.

B follows BamBam's debut solo EP, Ribbon, released in June.

GOT7 also consists of Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae and Yugyeom. The group last released the single "Encore" in February.