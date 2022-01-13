Trending
Jan. 13, 2022

Maren Morris to release third album 'Humble Quest' on March 25

By Wade Sheridan
Maren Morris accepts the award for Album of the Year at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards in November 2019. Morris will be releasing a new album in March. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Maren Morris announced on Thursday that she will be releasing her third studio album titled Humble Quest on March 25.

Morris posted album cover on Twitter along with a tracklist.

Humble Quest will contain 11 songs including "Circles Around This Town," "The Furthest Thing," "I Can't Love You Anymore," "Humble Quest," "Background Music," "Nervous," "Tall Guys," "Detour," "Hummingbird," "Good Friends" and "What Would This World Do?"

Morris also discussed the making of the the album on Twitter, noting in a lengthy letter that juggling motherhood and her career during the COVID-19 pandemic helped to inspire the project.

"It turns out this pandemic did humble me. Shooting my mouth off one time too many humbled me, the death of a beloved friend and producer humbled me, motherhood and marriage humbled me," Morris said.

"Humble began to feel more like a grounded state of understanding oneself; not so much by being relatable to or understood by all. What I also discovered is that the songs I was managing to compose during this time were the most authentic and light lyrics that have ever flowed from my pen. They weren't fitting with the times, they were distracting and eventually saving me from the times," she continued.

Morris last released the album Girl in 2019, which included the singles "Girl," "The Bones" and "To Hell & Back."

