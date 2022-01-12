Trending
Jan. 12, 2022 / 1:17 PM

Adele takes the stage in music video for 'Oh My God'

By Wade Sheridan
Adele has released a new music video for her song "Oh My God." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Adele released on Wednesday her new music video for "Oh My God," which appears on her latest album titled 30.

The singer performs onstage alongside a collection of dancers in the black and white clip.

The music video begins with an apple on a chair. A variety of chairs are used throughout as they spin and are stacked on top of each other.

Adele ends the video by taking a bite out of the apple.

"I ain't got too much time to spare/ But I'll make time for you to show how much I care/ Wish that I would let you break my walls/ But I'm still spinning out of control from the fall/ Boy, you give good love, I won't lie/ It's what keeps me comin' back even though I'm terrified," Adele sings.

Adele released 30 in November. The album also includes the single "Easy on me."

Adele releases new music video 'Easy on Me' Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021

Latest Headlines

Mamamoo's Wheein shares 'Whee' highlight medley
Music // 23 hours ago
Mamamoo's Wheein shares 'Whee' highlight medley
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Wheein shared clips of "Profound" and five other songs from her solo EP "Whee."
The Weeknd fights his older self in 'Gasoline' music video
Music // 1 day ago
The Weeknd fights his older self in 'Gasoline' music video
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released a music video for "Gasoline," a song from his new album "Dawn FM."
Kanye West performs on a cloud in 'Heaven and Hell' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Kanye West performs on a cloud in 'Heaven and Hell' music video
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Kanye West has released a new music video for his song "Heaven and Hell" that appears on his latest album "Donda."
Treasure share 'The Second Step: Chapter One' intro video
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure share 'The Second Step: Chapter One' intro video
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a teaser for its debut EP, "The Second Step: Chapter One."
BeachLife Festival to feature Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins
Music // 2 days ago
BeachLife Festival to feature Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, Steve Miller Band, Sheryl Crow and other artists will perform at BeachLife Festival in May.
Lisa's 'Money,' 'Lalisa' videos pass 400M views on YouTube
Music // 2 days ago
Lisa's 'Money,' 'Lalisa' videos pass 400M views on YouTube
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Lisa celebrated after her "Money" performance video and "Lalisa" music video reached 400 million views on YouTube.
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for 6th week
Music // 4 days ago
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for 6th week
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Adele's "30" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth week.
TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video
Music // 5 days ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin released a performance video for the song "Fever" ahead of the release of his solo EP "Devil."
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May
Music // 5 days ago
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will reunite for a second "Bandwagon" tour in 2022.
Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Music // 5 days ago
Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Bon Jovi will perform on a new U.S. tour beginning in Omaha, Neb., in April.
