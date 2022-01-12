Adele takes the stage in music video for 'Oh My God'

1/5

Adele has released a new music video for her song "Oh My God." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Adele released on Wednesday her new music video for "Oh My God," which appears on her latest album titled 30. The singer performs onstage alongside a collection of dancers in the black and white clip. Advertisement

The music video begins with an apple on a chair. A variety of chairs are used throughout as they spin and are stacked on top of each other.

Adele ends the video by taking a bite out of the apple.

"I ain't got too much time to spare/ But I'll make time for you to show how much I care/ Wish that I would let you break my walls/ But I'm still spinning out of control from the fall/ Boy, you give good love, I won't lie/ It's what keeps me comin' back even though I'm terrified," Adele sings.

Adele released 30 in November. The album also includes the single "Easy on me."