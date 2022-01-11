The Weeknd fights his older self in 'Gasoline' music video

1/5

The Weeknd attends the Billboard Music Awards in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is back with a new music video. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter released a video Tuesday for his song "Gasoline." Advertisement

The video shows an older version of The Weeknd get in a car crash. The character is then seen in a dark club, where The Weeknd attacks him among people dancing.

"Gasoline" appears on The Weeknd's fifth studio album, Dawn FM, released last week. The album also features the singles "Take My Breath" and "Sacrifice."

Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never appear on the album.

On Monday, The Weeknd hinted in a tweet that Dawn FM may be part of a new trilogy of albums.

"i wonder... did you know you're experiencing a new trilogy?" he wrote.

i wonder... did you know you're experiencing a new trilogy? pic.twitter.com/G5TfjvJVyM— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 10, 2022

Dawn FM is The Weeknd's first album since After Hours, released in March 2020.