Jan. 10, 2022 / 12:49 PM

BeachLife Festival to feature Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins

By Annie Martin
Weezer will perform at BeachLife Festival in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- BeachLife Festival has announced its 2022 lineup of performers.

Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins, Steve Miller Band and Sheryl Crow will headline the music festival in Redondo, Calif., in May.

BeachLife Festival will take place May 13-15. The event is meant "to inspire community, authenticity, and generosity through the celebration of music, art, and our Southern California beachlife culture."

Weezer and 311 will headline the May 13 shows, while the Smashing Pumpkins will take the stage May 14. Steve Miller Band and Crow will perform May 15.

Other performers include Cold War Kids, Vance Joy, Stone Temple Pilots, Lord Huron and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $159 for a single day admission to $2,999 for the three-day Captains package.

Organizers said the festival will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, health standards and guidelines.

