Jan. 7, 2022 / 1:12 PM

TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video

By Annie Martin

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Max Changmin is back with a new music video.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ, shared a performance video for his song "Fever" on Friday.

The video shows Changmin take the stage and perform "Fever" with a group of backup dancers.

"Fever" appears on Changmin's forthcoming solo EP, Devil. The singer announced the album alongside teaser art this week.

Changmin shared a release schedule for Devil on Tuesday. He will release new teaser images Jan. 10 and 11, along with a music video teaser Jan. 12.

The singer will release Devil and the full music video Jan. 13. The mini album will mark his second Korean solo EP after Chocolate, released in April 2020.

TVXQ also consists of U-Know Yunho. The duo's most recent Korean album, New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, was released in 2018, while their Japanese album XV was released in 2019.

