The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd has released a new album titled "Dawn FM" that includes 16 tracks. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released on Friday his fifth studio album titled Dawn FM. The album is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer and Audiomack. Advertisement

Fans can also listen through The Weeknd's official YouTube channel.

Dawn FM features 16 tracks in total including single "Take My Breath," "Here We Go... Again" featuring Tyler, The Creator and "I Heard You're Married" featuring Lil Wayne.

Jim Carrey stars on the album as a soft-rock radio host. Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never also appear. The album cover features an aged version of The Weeknd.

The Weeknd last released the album After Hours in March 2020. The project included the singles "Blinding Lights," "Save Your Tears" and more.