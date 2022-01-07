Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 7, 2022 / 7:04 AM

The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
The Weeknd has released a new album titled "Dawn FM" that includes 16 tracks. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released on Friday his fifth studio album titled Dawn FM.

The album is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer and Audiomack.

Advertisement

Fans can also listen through The Weeknd's official YouTube channel.

Dawn FM features 16 tracks in total including single "Take My Breath," "Here We Go... Again" featuring Tyler, The Creator and "I Heard You're Married" featuring Lil Wayne.

Jim Carrey stars on the album as a soft-rock radio host. Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never also appear. The album cover features an aged version of The Weeknd.

The Weeknd last released the album After Hours in March 2020. The project included the singles "Blinding Lights," "Save Your Tears" and more.

Read More

The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film
Music // 17 hours ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul shared a teaser for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021
Music // 19 hours ago
Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Drake, Taylor Swift and more dominated U.S. music sales for 2021, according to MRC Data's year-end report.
Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Omega X released the mini album "Love Me Like" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Radiohead side project The Smile releases 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'
Music // 1 day ago
Radiohead side project The Smile releases 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Smile, which includes Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have released their first single titled "You Will Never Work in Television Again."
Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne
Music // 1 day ago
Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has curated a Yoko Ono tribute album featuring his band, David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast, The Flaming Lips and more.
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser
Music // 1 day ago
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released a track list and dramatic teaser for his forthcoming fifth album, "Dawn FM."
TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule
Music // 2 days ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin will release teaser photos and a music video teaser for his solo EP "Devil."
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19
Music // 2 days ago
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- RM, Jin and Suga of K-pop group BTS are feeling better and done with quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in December.
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
Music // 2 days ago
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd shared the cover art for his album "Dawn FM" ahead of its release Friday.
TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP
Music // 3 days ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin will release his second solo EP, "Devil," in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Michelle Kwan gives birth to baby girl: 'She's a perfect miracle'
Michelle Kwan gives birth to baby girl: 'She's a perfect miracle'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement