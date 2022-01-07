Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May

1/5

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will reunite for a second "Bandwagon" tour in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are going on tour in 2022. The 38-year-old singer and the country music group will reunite for their second Bandwagon tour in May. Advertisement

The tour begins May 6 in Houston, Texas, and ends June 11 in Camden, N.J. Tickets go on sale Jan. 14, with pre-sales to begin Jan. 11.

The Cadillac Three will serve as an opening act.

"The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town is BACK. This is one of the most fun tours I've ever done. See y'all for round two!" Lambert wrote Friday on Instagram.

"Been dying to share this news! So happy to be on the road again with our dear friend @mirandalambert and special guests @thecadillac3," Little Big Town said.

Lambert and Little Big Town performed the first Bandwagon tour in 2018.

Advertisement

Lambert released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, in 2019, while Little Big Town released its ninth album, Nightfall, in 2020.

Here's the full list of dates for the new Bandwagon tour:

May 6 - Houston, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 7 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

May 8 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

May 12 - Charleston, S.C., at Credit One Stadium

May 13 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 14 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 20 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 21 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

May 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

June 2 - Toronto, Ont., at Budweiser Stage

June 3 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 9 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 10 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

June 11 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion