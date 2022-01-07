Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 7, 2022 / 12:36 PM

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May

By Annie Martin
1/5
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will reunite for a second "Bandwagon" tour in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are going on tour in 2022.

The 38-year-old singer and the country music group will reunite for their second Bandwagon tour in May.

Advertisement

The tour begins May 6 in Houston, Texas, and ends June 11 in Camden, N.J. Tickets go on sale Jan. 14, with pre-sales to begin Jan. 11.

The Cadillac Three will serve as an opening act.

"The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town is BACK. This is one of the most fun tours I've ever done. See y'all for round two!" Lambert wrote Friday on Instagram.

"Been dying to share this news! So happy to be on the road again with our dear friend @mirandalambert and special guests @thecadillac3," Little Big Town said.

Lambert and Little Big Town performed the first Bandwagon tour in 2018.

Advertisement

Lambert released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, in 2019, while Little Big Town released its ninth album, Nightfall, in 2020.

Here's the full list of dates for the new Bandwagon tour:

May 6 - Houston, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 7 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

May 8 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

May 12 - Charleston, S.C., at Credit One Stadium

May 13 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 14 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 20 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 21 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

May 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

June 2 - Toronto, Ont., at Budweiser Stage

June 3 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 9 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 10 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

June 11 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

Read More

Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April Ashley Graham gives birth to twins: 'Our baby boys are here' 'Bachelor's Lesley Murphy says infant daughter Nora has COVID-19 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video
Music // 10 minutes ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin released a performance video for the song "Fever" ahead of the release of his solo EP "Devil."
Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Music // 1 hour ago
Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Bon Jovi will perform on a new U.S. tour beginning in Omaha, Neb., in April.
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Music // 6 hours ago
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released on Friday his fifth studio album titled "Dawn FM."
Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film
Music // 23 hours ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul shared a teaser for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Drake, Taylor Swift and more dominated U.S. music sales for 2021, according to MRC Data's year-end report.
Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Omega X released the mini album "Love Me Like" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Radiohead side project The Smile releases 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'
Music // 1 day ago
Radiohead side project The Smile releases 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Smile, which includes Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have released their first single titled "You Will Never Work in Television Again."
Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne
Music // 2 days ago
Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has curated a Yoko Ono tribute album featuring his band, David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast, The Flaming Lips and more.
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser
Music // 2 days ago
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released a track list and dramatic teaser for his forthcoming fifth album, "Dawn FM."
TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule
Music // 2 days ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin will release teaser photos and a music video teaser for his solo EP "Devil."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement