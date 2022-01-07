Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 7, 2022 / 11:34 AM

Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Bon Jovi will perform on a new U.S. tour beginning in Omaha, Neb., in April. File Photo by Scott McKinney/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Bon Jovi is going on tour in 2022.

The rock band shared plans Friday for a new U.S. tour beginning in April.

Advertisement

Bon Jovi will kick off the tour April 1 in Omaha, Neb., and bring the venture to a close April 30 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Jan. 14, with pre-sales to begin Jan. 11.

"It's official! We'll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022 Tour," the band wrote on Instagram.

The tour will be Bon Jovi's first since 2019. The group released its 15th studio album, 2020, in October 2020.

Advertisement

"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," frontman Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement.

Jovi was forced to cancel an appearance and performance at a fan event in October after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here's the full list of dates for the Bon Jovi 2022 tour:

April 1 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

April 3 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

April 5 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

April 8 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

April 9 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

April 11 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

April 15 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at FLA Live Arena

April 19 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

April 23 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

April 26 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

April 28 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

April 30 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Advertisement

Read More

Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata expecting child Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor and activist, dies at 94 Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in Apple TV+ biopic What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Music // 4 hours ago
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released on Friday his fifth studio album titled "Dawn FM."
Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film
Music // 22 hours ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul shared a teaser for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021
Music // 23 hours ago
Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Drake, Taylor Swift and more dominated U.S. music sales for 2021, according to MRC Data's year-end report.
Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Omega X released the mini album "Love Me Like" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Radiohead side project The Smile releases 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'
Music // 1 day ago
Radiohead side project The Smile releases 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Smile, which includes Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have released their first single titled "You Will Never Work in Television Again."
Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne
Music // 1 day ago
Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has curated a Yoko Ono tribute album featuring his band, David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast, The Flaming Lips and more.
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser
Music // 2 days ago
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released a track list and dramatic teaser for his forthcoming fifth album, "Dawn FM."
TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule
Music // 2 days ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin will release teaser photos and a music video teaser for his solo EP "Devil."
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19
Music // 2 days ago
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- RM, Jin and Suga of K-pop group BTS are feeling better and done with quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in December.
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
Music // 3 days ago
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd shared the cover art for his album "Dawn FM" ahead of its release Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'The Daily Show' installs Jan. 6 monuments to Trump, Cruz in New York
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway as 'Music Man' resumes performances
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard to divorce
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement