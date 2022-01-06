Trending
Jan. 6, 2022 / 11:57 AM

Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Drake and Taylor Swift topped music sales in the U.S. for 2021. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Drake, Taylor Swift and more dominated U.S. music sales for 2021, according to MRC Data's year-end report.

Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album was the top album of 2021 by total equivalent album units earned by reaching 3.226 million units.

The list combines digital and physical sales along with the equivalent value of songs that were streamed and sold.

Rodrigo's Sour came in second place followed by Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Adele's 30, Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, Doja Cat's Planet Her, The Kid LAROI's [Expletive] Love, Justin Bieber's Justice, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia and The Weeknd's After Hours.

For traditional sales that don't take in account streaming numbers, Adele's 30 reached the top spot with 1.464 million units followed by Swift's Red (Taylor's Version), Rodrigo's Sour, Swift's Evermore, Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version), Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, Harry Styles' Fine Line, Swift's Folklore, Carrie Underwood's My Savior and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album.

Overall consumption of music grew 11.3% in 2021 MRC Data said, due in part to growth in streaming and vinyl sales.

