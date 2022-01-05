Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Omega X is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Love Me Like and a music video for the title track of the same name on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In the "Love Me Like" video, the members of Omega X are seen playing games and performing a choreographed dance routine against colorful backgrounds.

The group sings about liking everything about a new partner and wanting more love from them.

Love Me Like also features the songs "Action," "12.24," "Liar" and "Please."

Omega X made its debut with the EP, Vamos, in June, and released the single album What's Goin' On in September.

The group consists of Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan.