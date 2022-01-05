Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 5, 2022 / 2:53 PM

Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video

By Annie Martin

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Omega X is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Love Me Like and a music video for the title track of the same name on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In the "Love Me Like" video, the members of Omega X are seen playing games and performing a choreographed dance routine against colorful backgrounds.

The group sings about liking everything about a new partner and wanting more love from them.

Love Me Like also features the songs "Action," "12.24," "Liar" and "Please."

Omega X made its debut with the EP, Vamos, in June, and released the single album What's Goin' On in September.

The group consists of Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan.

Read More

TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19 Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Radiohead side project The Smile releases 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'
Music // 1 hour ago
Radiohead side project The Smile releases 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Smile, which includes Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have released their first single titled "You Will Never Work in Television Again."
Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne
Music // 2 hours ago
Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has curated a Yoko Ono tribute album featuring his band, David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast, The Flaming Lips and more.
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser
Music // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released a track list and dramatic teaser for his forthcoming fifth album, "Dawn FM."
TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule
Music // 1 day ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin will release teaser photos and a music video teaser for his solo EP "Devil."
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19
Music // 1 day ago
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- RM, Jin and Suga of K-pop group BTS are feeling better and done with quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in December.
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
Music // 1 day ago
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd shared the cover art for his album "Dawn FM" ahead of its release Friday.
TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP
Music // 2 days ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin will release his second solo EP, "Devil," in January.
Cheap Trick to launch Las Vegas residency in February
Music // 2 days ago
Cheap Trick to launch Las Vegas residency in February
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Cheap Trick will perform at The Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in February and March 2022.
The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday
Music // 2 days ago
The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Weeknd shared a teaser for his fifth studio album, "Dawn FM," that promises "a new sonic universe."
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
Music // 4 days ago
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement