Yoko Ono tribute album announced with Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne

Yoko Ono will be honored with a new tribute album titled "Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono." Death Cab for Cutie, David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast, The Flaming Lips and more will appear on the album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has curated a Yoko Ono tribute album featuring his band, David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast, The Flaming Lips and more. Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono will be released on Feb. 18 and feature 14 covers of Ono's music. The album will coincide with Ono's 89th birthday. Advertisement

Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, Sudan Archives, Thao, US Girls, Jay Som, Stephin Merritt of Magnetic Fields, Deerhoof, We Are King and Amber Coffman will also be featured on the album.

Byrne and Yo La Tengo's album track "Who Has Seen the Wind?" was uploaded to Death Cab for Cutie's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

"It's very important to me that people get a chance to really understand what Yoko's music is all about. My hope for the people who hear this music for the first time is that their idea of Yoko Ono is completely flipped upside down. I'm also beyond grateful to all the artists who contributed songs to this project," Gibbard said in a statement.

A portion of the album's proceeds will be donated to WhyHunger, a non-profit organization that Ono has supported that fights hunger and poverty.

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono will also be accompanied by a podcast hosted by Gibbard and music journalist Jenny Eliscu. The podcast will discuss Ono's music with artists that are featured on the album.