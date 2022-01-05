The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser

1/5

The Weeknd released a track list and dramatic teaser for his forthcoming fifth album, "Dawn FM." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album. The 31-year-old singer shared a track list and new teaser for the album, Dawn FM, on Wednesday. Advertisement

Dawn FM will feature 16 tracks: "Dawn FM," "Gasoline," "How Do I Make You Love Me?," "Take My Breath," "Sacrifice," "A Tale by Quincy," "Out of Time," "Here We Go... Again," "Best Friends," "Is There Someone Else?," "Starry Eyes," "Every Angel is Terrifying," "Don't Break My Heart," "I Heard You're Married," "Less Than Zero" and "Phantom Regret by Jim."

Dawn FM will feature collaborations with Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never.

The teaser features a dramatic scene where The Weeknd confronts and attacks an aged version of himself in a club.

The Weeknd announced Dawn FM this week and said he will release the album Friday. He shared the cover art for the album Tuesday, which features the aged version of himself.

The Weeknd will appear in a live stream on the Amazon Music app and Amazon Music Twitch channel following the album's release Thursday at midnight.

Dawn FM will mark The Weeknd's first full-length album since After Hours, released in March 2020.