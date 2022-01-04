Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 4, 2022 / 2:19 PM

TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule

By Annie Martin

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Max Changmin is gearing up to release his new solo EP.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ, shared a release schedule for the mini album, Devil, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Changmin will release a first teaser image for the EP on Wednesday, followed by another teaser photo Friday. He will release more teaser photos Jan. 10 and 11.

On Jan. 12, Changmin will share a fifth teaser image and a music video teaser. He will release Devil and the full music video Jan. 13.

Changmin announced Devil alongside a teaser photo Monday.

Advertisement

Devil will mark Changmin's second Korean solo EP after Chocolate, released in April 2020. He has also released two Japanese solo EPs, Close to You and Human.

TVXQ also consists of U-Know Yunho. The duo's most recent Korean album, New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, was released in 2018, while their Japanese album XV was released in 2019.

TVXQ debuted in 2003 as a five-member group. Hero Jaejoong, Micky Yoochun and Xiah Junsu left the group in 2010.

Read More

TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19 Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19
Music // 2 hours ago
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- RM, Jin and Suga of K-pop group BTS are feeling better and done with quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in December.
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
Music // 3 hours ago
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd shared the cover art for his album "Dawn FM" ahead of its release Friday.
TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP
Music // 1 day ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin will release his second solo EP, "Devil," in January.
Cheap Trick to launch Las Vegas residency in February
Music // 1 day ago
Cheap Trick to launch Las Vegas residency in February
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Cheap Trick will perform at The Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in February and March 2022.
The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday
Music // 1 day ago
The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Weeknd shared a teaser for his fifth studio album, "Dawn FM," that promises "a new sonic universe."
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
Music // 3 days ago
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
TWICE's 'Feel Special' music video hits 400M views on YouTube
Music // 4 days ago
TWICE's 'Feel Special' music video hits 400M views on YouTube
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Korean pop idol group TWICE's "Feel Special" music video hit over 400 million views on Friday.
Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"
Music // 4 days ago
Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert has released her Queer Eye anthem, "Y'all Means All," on digital platforms.
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a video for the end-of-year song "#LoveStay."
NCT 127 play cowboys in 'Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 5 days ago
NCT 127 play cowboys in 'Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a video for "Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Pictures of the Year: UPI's top entertainment images of 2021
Pictures of the Year: UPI's top entertainment images of 2021
Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed
Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement