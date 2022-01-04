Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 4, 2022 / 11:02 AM

The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover

By Annie Martin
1/5
The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover
The Weeknd shared the cover art for his album "Dawn FM" ahead of its release Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is gearing up for the release of his new album.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter shared the cover art for his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The image features a portrait of an aged version of The Weeknd. The character appeared in a video teaser for the album earlier this week.

The Weeknd announced Dawn FM and a Friday release date in an Instagram post Monday.

Advertisement

The teaser for the album promises "a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd" and shows an aged version of The Weekend spot a woman in club.

Dawn FM will feature collaborations with Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. Carrey confirmed his involvement in a tweet Monday.

"I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I'm thrilled to play a part in his symphony," Carrey wrote.

Dawn FM will mark The Weeknd's first full-length album since After Hours, released in March 2020. The new album will feature the singles "Take My Breath" and "One Right Now" with Post Malone, both released in 2021.

Read More

The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian Ricki Lake marries Ross Burningham: 'The happiest of days!' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP
Music // 21 hours ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin will release his second solo EP, "Devil," in January.
Cheap Trick to launch Las Vegas residency in February
Music // 1 day ago
Cheap Trick to launch Las Vegas residency in February
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Cheap Trick will perform at The Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in February and March 2022.
The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday
Music // 1 day ago
The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Weeknd shared a teaser for his fifth studio album, "Dawn FM," that promises "a new sonic universe."
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
Music // 3 days ago
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
TWICE's 'Feel Special' music video hits 400M views on YouTube
Music // 3 days ago
TWICE's 'Feel Special' music video hits 400M views on YouTube
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Korean pop idol group TWICE's "Feel Special" music video hit over 400 million views on Friday.
Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"
Music // 3 days ago
Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert has released her Queer Eye anthem, "Y'all Means All," on digital platforms.
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a video for the end-of-year song "#LoveStay."
NCT 127 play cowboys in 'Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 4 days ago
NCT 127 play cowboys in 'Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a video for "Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 5 days ago
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a preview of its video for "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
Pentagon share schedule for 'Invite U' EP
Music // 6 days ago
Pentagon share schedule for 'Invite U' EP
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers for its mini album "Invite U."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Whoopi Goldberg absent from 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19
Whoopi Goldberg absent from 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19
Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo
Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo
Kendall Jenner gets close to Devin Booker in new photo: 'My weekend'
Kendall Jenner gets close to Devin Booker in new photo: 'My weekend'
Sophia Bush calls 'One Tree Hill' an 'incredible driving force' in her career
Sophia Bush calls 'One Tree Hill' an 'incredible driving force' in her career
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement