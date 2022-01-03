Trending
Jan. 3, 2022 / 1:44 PM

TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP

By Annie Martin

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Max Changmin will release a new solo EP this month.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ, will release the mini album Devil on Jan. 13.

TVXQ shared the news Monday on Twitter alongside a teaser photo for the EP. The image features the album name and Changmin's name and logo in red against a black background.

TVXQ posted another teaser image featuring a black and white photo of Changmin.

Devil will mark Changmin's second Korean solo EP after Chocolate, released in April 2020. He has also released two Japanese solo EPs, Close to You and Human.

TVXQ also consists of U-Know Yunho. The duo's most recent Korean album, New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, was released in 2018, while their Japanese album XV was released in 2019.

TVXQ debuted in 2003 as a five-member group. Hero Jaejoong, Micky Yoochun and Xiah Junsu left the group in 2010.

Music // 2 hours ago
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Cheap Trick will perform at The Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in February and March 2022.
Music // 3 hours ago
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Weeknd shared a teaser for his fifth studio album, "Dawn FM," that promises "a new sonic universe."
Music // 2 days ago
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
Music // 3 days ago
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Korean pop idol group TWICE's "Feel Special" music video hit over 400 million views on Friday.
Music // 3 days ago
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert has released her Queer Eye anthem, "Y'all Means All," on digital platforms.
Music // 4 days ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a video for the end-of-year song "#LoveStay."
Music // 4 days ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a video for "Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
Music // 4 days ago
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a preview of its video for "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
Music // 6 days ago
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers for its mini album "Invite U."
Music // 1 week ago
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared a new teaser for its "7Fates: Chakho" webcomic featuring J-Hope.
