Jan. 3, 2022 / 10:03 AM

The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday

By Annie Martin
The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday
The Weeknd shared a teaser for his fifth studio album, "Dawn FM," that promises "a new sonic universe." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Weeknd will return with new music this week.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter said in an Instagram post Monday that he will release his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on Friday.

The Weeknd shared the news alongside a teaser for the album that promises "a new sonic universe from the mind of the Weeknd." The sneak peak shows an aged version of The Weeknd spot a woman in a club.

"You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You've been in the dark for way too long, it's time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms," a person says in a voiceover.

The new video will feature collaborations with Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never.

Dawn FM will mark The Weeknd's first full-length album since After Hours, released in March 2020. The new album is expected to feature the singles "Take My Breath" and "One Right Now" with Post Malone, both released in 2021.

The Weeknd celebrate the 10th anniversary of his mixtape Echoes of Silence in December by releasing a music video for his song of the same name.

