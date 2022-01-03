Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 3, 2022 / 11:25 AM

Cheap Trick to launch Las Vegas residency in February

By Annie Martin
1/2
Cheap Trick to launch Las Vegas residency in February
Cheap Trick will perform at The Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in February and March 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Cheap Trick will launch a Las Vegas residency show in February 2022.

The rock band announced in an Instagram post Sunday that they will perform two weekends at The Strat Hotel & Casino.

Advertisement

The show will run Feb. 25 and 26 and March 4 and 5. Tickets go on sale Monday.

"Can't wait to finally get back out on the road with Cheap Trick," bassist Tom Petersson said. "I hope to see you during our Las Vegas residency at The STRAT. Happy New Year!"

Brad Goldberg, SVP of marketing and entertainment for Golden Entertainment Inc., which owns The Strat, told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that the show will be a "party" for fans.

Advertisement

"We aren't just bringing rock 'n' roll to the Las Vegas Strip, we're throwing a party," Goldberg said. "We're thrilled to add Cheap Trick to our lineup of legendary rock residencies at The Strat for what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for their fans."

Adam Steck of SP Entertainment, which books for The Strat, had nothing but praise for Cheap Trick.

"Cheap Trick is one of the greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time. They are revered by so many musicians. We're excited for them to play their great hits."

Cheap Trick released its 20th album, In Another World, in April.

Read More

Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday
Music // 2 hours ago
The Weeknd to release album 'Dawn FM' on Friday
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Weeknd shared a teaser for his fifth studio album, "Dawn FM," that promises "a new sonic universe."
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
Music // 2 days ago
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
TWICE's 'Feel Special' music video hits 400M views on YouTube
Music // 2 days ago
TWICE's 'Feel Special' music video hits 400M views on YouTube
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Korean pop idol group TWICE's "Feel Special" music video hit over 400 million views on Friday.
Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"
Music // 2 days ago
Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert has released her Queer Eye anthem, "Y'all Means All," on digital platforms.
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a video for the end-of-year song "#LoveStay."
NCT 127 play cowboys in 'Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 4 days ago
NCT 127 play cowboys in 'Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a video for "Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 4 days ago
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a preview of its video for "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
Pentagon share schedule for 'Invite U' EP
Music // 5 days ago
Pentagon share schedule for 'Invite U' EP
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers for its mini album "Invite U."
J-Hope appears in teaser for '7Fates: Chakho' webcomic from BTS
Music // 6 days ago
J-Hope appears in teaser for '7Fates: Chakho' webcomic from BTS
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared a new teaser for its "7Fates: Chakho" webcomic featuring J-Hope.
Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week
Music // 1 week ago
Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songrwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miley Cyrus performs through wardrobe malfunction on New Year's Eve
Miley Cyrus performs through wardrobe malfunction on New Year's Eve
'The Mack' star Max Julien dead at 88
'The Mack' star Max Julien dead at 88
NBC airs Betty White's 2010 'SNL' episode a day after her death
NBC airs Betty White's 2010 'SNL' episode a day after her death
Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo
Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo
Kendall Jenner gets close to Devin Booker in new photo: 'My weekend'
Kendall Jenner gets close to Devin Booker in new photo: 'My weekend'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement