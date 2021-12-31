Advertisement
Music
Dec. 31, 2021 / 1:05 PM

Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"

By Karen Butler
1/5
Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"
Miranda Lambert has released a new song called "Y'all Means All" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert has released her Queer Eye anthem, "Y'all Means All," on digital platforms.

The song became available in time for the makeover docuseries' Season 6 premiere Friday.

Advertisement

Lambert is a Texas native and this season of Queer Eye is the first to take place in the state.

In the 10 new episodes, stars Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski help people transform their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moments from Miranda Lambert's career

Miranda Lambert attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2005. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

A lyric video for the LGBTQ+-positive song also dropped on YouTube Friday.

Read More

Dionne Warwick to ride on 'Masked Singer' Rose Parade float Jack Osbourne gets engaged to Aree Gearhart Jacob Bertrand, Vanessa Rubio say 'Cobra Kai' S4 is all about balance LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys

Latest Headlines

TWICE's 'Feel Special' music video hits 400M views on YouTube
Music // 50 minutes ago
TWICE's 'Feel Special' music video hits 400M views on YouTube
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Korean pop idol group TWICE's "Feel Special" music video hit over 400 million views on Friday.
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a video for the end-of-year song "#LoveStay."
NCT 127 play cowboys in 'Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 play cowboys in 'Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a video for "Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 2 days ago
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a preview of its video for "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
Pentagon share schedule for 'Invite U' EP
Music // 3 days ago
Pentagon share schedule for 'Invite U' EP
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers for its mini album "Invite U."
J-Hope appears in teaser for '7Fates: Chakho' webcomic from BTS
Music // 4 days ago
J-Hope appears in teaser for '7Fates: Chakho' webcomic from BTS
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared a new teaser for its "7Fates: Chakho" webcomic featuring J-Hope.
Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week
Music // 6 days ago
Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songrwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
Stray Kids wish fans a merry Christmas in 'Placebo' music video
Music // 1 week ago
Stray Kids wish fans a merry Christmas in 'Placebo' music video
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the album "SKZ 2021" and a holiday-themed video for "Placebo."
Twice rehearse for '4th World Tour III' in new video
Music // 1 week ago
Twice rehearse for '4th World Tour III' in new video
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice shared a behind-the-scenes look at the final dance practice for their "4th World Tour 'III'" shows.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares '6equence' schedule, 'Chemistry' music video
Music // 1 week ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares '6equence' schedule, 'Chemistry' music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a video for her song "Chemistry" and a release schedule for her solo EP "6equence."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Top 5 most anticipated video games coming in 2022
Top 5 most anticipated video games coming in 2022
'Mickey Mouse Club' alum Tiffani Hale dead at 46
'Mickey Mouse Club' alum Tiffani Hale dead at 46
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Debra Messing down with COVID: 'Perfect end to 2021'
Debra Messing down with COVID: 'Perfect end to 2021'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement