Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"

Miranda Lambert has released a new song called "Y'all Means All" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Country music star Miranda Lambert has released her Queer Eye anthem, "Y'all Means All," on digital platforms. The song became available in time for the makeover docuseries' Season 6 premiere Friday. Advertisement

Lambert is a Texas native and this season of Queer Eye is the first to take place in the state.

In the 10 new episodes, stars Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski help people transform their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moments from Miranda Lambert's career

Miranda Lambert attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2005. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

A lyric video for the LGBTQ+-positive song also dropped on YouTube Friday.