TWICE's 'Feel Special' music video hits 400M views on YouTube

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Korean pop idol group TWICE's "Feel Special" music video hit over 400 million views on Friday.

Their song from "The 9th Mini Album" surpassed 400 million views on YouTube since it was posted in September 2019.

Advertisement

Three weeks ago, the group's "Heart Shaker" music video also surpassed 400 million views on YouTube.

"Feel Special" marks the group's sixth music video to pass 400 million views, following songs "Like Ooh-Ahh," "Cheer Up," "TT," "Likey," "What is Love?" and "Fancy."

The group is signed under the music label JYPE.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released a single album and music video for the Japanese song "Dougnut" in early December.