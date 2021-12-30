Trending
Music
Dec. 30, 2021 / 12:18 PM

Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video

By Annie Martin

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the end-of-year song "#LoveStay" on Thursday.

The "#LoveStay" video looks back on Stray Kids' year in 2021. The video features footage of the group recording, rehearsing and performing in the past year as they sing about always being there for their fans.

"#LoveStay" shares a name with #LoveStay SKZ-X, Stray Kids' first-ever fan meeting, which took place in February.

Stray Kids most recently released the compilation album SKZ 2021 this month. The album features the Korean version of "Scars" and songs from the EPs I Am Not, I Am Who, I Am You, Clé 1: Miroh and Clé: Levanter.

The group also released the holiday single album Christmas EveL in November.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Amy Schneider wins 20th game of 'Jeopardy!'
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
