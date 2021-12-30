Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the end-of-year song "#LoveStay" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "#LoveStay" video looks back on Stray Kids' year in 2021. The video features footage of the group recording, rehearsing and performing in the past year as they sing about always being there for their fans.

"#LoveStay" shares a name with #LoveStay SKZ-X, Stray Kids' first-ever fan meeting, which took place in February.

Stray Kids most recently released the compilation album SKZ 2021 this month. The album features the Korean version of "Scars" and songs from the EPs I Am Not, I Am Who, I Am You, Clé 1: Miroh and Clé: Levanter.

The group also released the holiday single album Christmas EveL in November.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.