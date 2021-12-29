Trending
Music
Dec. 29, 2021 / 2:05 PM

NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video

By Annie Martin
NCT 127 released a preview of its video for "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a preview of its video for the song "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)" on Wednesday.

The preview shows the members of NCT 127 on a Western-inspired set and features colorful, kaleidoscope-like images.

The song is a remix of NCT 127's single "Sticker," which was released with the Sticker album in September.

"Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)" and the full music video will be released Thursday as part of SM Entertainment's iScreaM project, where global DJs and producers remix singles from SM artists.

SM released "Queendom (Demicat Remix)," a remix of the Red Velvet song "Queendom," in October.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and released the album NCT 2021 Universe this month.

