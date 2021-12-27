Trending
Dec. 27, 2021 / 1:59 PM

J-Hope appears in teaser for '7Fates: Chakho' webcomic from BTS

By Annie Martin
BTS shared a new teaser for its "7Fates: Chakho" webcomic featuring J-Hope. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up for the release of its 7Fates: Chakho webcomic.

The K-pop group shared a teaser for the project Monday featuring J-Hope.

The video shows J-Hope adjust his hoodie as he steps into a green-hued light.

BTS previously shared teasers for Jin and Suga. Jin's shows the singer walking down a hallway, while Suga's shows him lounging on a couch when he hears a door open.

7Fates: Chakho is a collaboration between BTS and Webtoon, a digital comics platform. BTS' agency, HYBE, and Webtoon have partnered on a Super Casting campaign that will create webcomic adaptations of original stories in collaboration with HYBE artists.

In addition, BTS and Webtoon launched Webtoon x BTS, an event webcomic that gives fans access to behind-the-scenes BTS content, on Monday.

7Fates: Chakho will be released Jan. 14, 2022.

BTS also consists of RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

