The Weeknd marks 'Echoes of Silence' anniversary with new music video

The Weeknd released a video for "Echoes of Silence" on the 10th anniversary of his mixtape of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his mixtape Echoes of Silence. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter marked the occasion Tuesday by releasing a music video for the title track, "Echoes of Silence." Advertisement

The "Echoes of Silence" video is created by artist Hajime Sorayama and centers on two robots in a dystopian future.

"here it is. for the 10th anniversary of 'Eches of Silence' the legend @hajimesorayamaofficial brought his robots to life for the first time using my song as the official score," The Weeknd wrote on Instagram.

"here's a gift for the OG fans. happy holidays to all of XO... the next time i see you... will be at dawn," he added.

Echoes of Silence was released in December 2011 and also features a cover of Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana" and the songs "Montreal," "Outside," "XO/The Host," "Initiation," "Same Old Song" featuring Juicy J, "The Fall" and "Next."

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Most recently, The Weeknd and FKA twigs released a single and music video for the song "Tears in the Club" last week.