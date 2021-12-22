Trending
Dec. 22, 2021 / 9:47 AM

Lorde escapes to nature in 'Leader of a New Regime' music video

By Annie Martin
Lorde released a video for "Leader of a New Regime," a song from her album "Solar Power." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Lorde is back with a new music video.

The 25-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter released a video for the song "Leader of a New Regime" on Tuesday.

The "Leader of a New Regime" video shows Lorde escape to nature. Lorde is seen staring out at the ocean and investigating tide pools as she sings about getting away.

"Wearing SPF 3000 for the ultraviolet rays / Made it to the island on the last of the outbound planes (Ah-ah) / Got a trunk full of Simone and Céline / And of course, my magazines / I'm gonna live out my days," she sings.

The video is co-directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali, who previously co-directed Lorde's music video for "Mood Ring."

"Leader of a New Regime" appears on Lorde's third studio album, Solar Power, released in August. The album features the singles "Solar Power," "Stoned at the Nail Salon," "Mood Ring" and "Fallen Fruit."

In September, Lorde released Te Ao Mārama, a companion EP to Solar Power that is performed in Māori, the indigenous language of New Zealand.

