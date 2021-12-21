Trending
Music
Dec. 21, 2021 / 2:01 PM

SHINee's Minho shares 'Heartbreak' music video

By Annie Martin

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Minho is back with new music.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released a single and music video for the song "Heartbreak" on Tuesday.

The "Heartbreak" video shows Minho work with a virtual version of himself as he sings about his lingering feelings for someone who has caused him heartbreak.

SHINee shared official art for the song on Twitter.

Minho previously released the solo single "I'm Home" in 2019.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Taemin. The group released its seventh studio album, Don't Call Me, in February, and a repackaged version, Atlantis, in April.

Last week, SHINee marked the fourth anniversary of the death of its fifth member, Jonghyun, who died by suicide in December 2017.

ZZ Top sells catalog for around $50M to BMG, KKR
Music // 3 hours ago
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- ZZ Top have sold their entire music interests including publishing catalog, recorded music royalties and performance royalties to BMG and KKR.
SHINee's Minho makes a call in 'Heartbreak' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Minho released a clip of his music video for the solo single "Heartbreak."
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS had a 16th music video, "Permission to Dance," reach 400 million views on YouTube.
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
Music // 1 day ago
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Il Divo singer Carlos Marin died Sunday in Manchester, England, following complications from COVID-19.
Jingle Ball mega-concert in Miami canceled because of COVID-19
Music // 2 days ago
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Sunday's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball concert in Miami has been canceled during rising cases of COVID-19.
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
NCT 127 visit island in 'Amino Acid' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a video for "Amino Acid," a song from the "Analog Trip NCT 127: Escape from Magic Island" soundtrack.
FKA twigs, The Weeknd team up on new song 'Tears in the Club'
Music // 4 days ago
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- FKA twigs and The Weeknd released a single and music video for the song "Tears in the Club."
BTS perform 'Butter' during Crosswalk Concert on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 4 days ago
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS performed its hits in the streets of Los Angeles on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Twice cancels first show of '4th World Tour III'
Music // 5 days ago
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice has canceled its Dec. 24 offline concert in Seoul due to COVID-19 restrictions.
