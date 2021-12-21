SHINee's Minho shares 'Heartbreak' music video

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Minho is back with new music.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released a single and music video for the song "Heartbreak" on Tuesday.

The "Heartbreak" video shows Minho work with a virtual version of himself as he sings about his lingering feelings for someone who has caused him heartbreak.

SHINee shared official art for the song on Twitter.

Minho previously released the solo single "I'm Home" in 2019.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Taemin. The group released its seventh studio album, Don't Call Me, in February, and a repackaged version, Atlantis, in April.

Last week, SHINee marked the fourth anniversary of the death of its fifth member, Jonghyun, who died by suicide in December 2017.