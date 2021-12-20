Trending
Music
Dec. 20, 2021 / 1:41 PM

SHINee's Minho makes a call in 'Heartbreak' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Minho is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released a clip of his music video for the solo single "Heartbreak" on Monday.

The teaser shows Minho make a mysterious phone call and pose in front of a burning background.

Minho will release "Heartbreak" and the full music video Tuesday.

Minho shared teaser photos for the song last week that showed him sitting with a drink at a bar.

Minho previously released the solo single "I'm Home" in 2019.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Taemin. The group's fifth member, Jonghyun, died by suicide at age 27 in December 2017.

SHINee marked the fourth anniversary of Jonghyun's death last week by sharing a photo and their love for the singer.

