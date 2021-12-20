BTS' 'Permission to Dance' music video passes 400M views on YouTube

1/5

BTS had a 16th music video, "Permission to Dance," reach 400 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has another music video with more than 400 million views on YouTube. The K-pop group's agency confirmed that BTS reached the milestone Monday with its video for the song "Permission to Dance." Advertisement

"Permission to Dance" is BTS' 16th music video to pass 400 million views on YouTube. The other videos include "Life Goes On," "Butter," Spring Day," Dynamite" and "Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)."

[기사] #방탄소년단 4억뷰 'Permission to Dance' 뮤직비디오로 통산 16번째 기록https://t.co/OmRlCT6cDc— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 20, 2021

"Permission to Dance" is BTS' third English-language single and appears on the single album Butter. BTS released the song and its music video in July.

BTS performed "Butter" during a Crosswalk Concert on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week. The segment showed BTS perform for pedestrians and commuters in a crosswalk in the streets of Los Angeles.

The group released a holiday remix of "Butter" earlier this month.

Advertisement

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.