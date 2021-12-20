Trending
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53

By Annie Martin
Carlos Marin (C), pictured with David Miller and Sebastien Izambard, died Sunday following complications from COVID-19. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Carlos Marin, a Spanish singer known for his work with the vocal quartet Il Divo, has died.

Marin died Sunday in Manchester, England, following complications from COVID-19, according to Variety. He was 53.

Marin had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Manchester Royal Hospital since Dec. 8 after falling ill on Il Divo's U.K. tour.

Il Divo confirmed Marin's death on Twitter.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos," the group wrote.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace," they added.

British television personality and music producer Simon Cowell, who formed Il Divo in 2003 for his Sony Music Synco Label, mourned Marin's death on social media.

"I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you," Cowell tweeted.

The remaining members of Il Divo are Swiss singer Urs Buhler, American singer David Miller and French singer Sebastien Izambard. The classical crossover group last released the album For Once in My Life: A Celebration of Motown in July.

Notable deaths of 2021

Carlos Marin with Il Divo performs in concert at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Fla., on June 14, 2006. The singer died following complications from COVID-19 on December 20 at the age of 53. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

