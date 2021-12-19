Advertisement
Dec. 19, 2021 / 2:31 PM

Jingle Ball mega-concert in Miami canceled because of COVID-19

By Karen Butler
The Jingle Ball concert in Miami, which was supposed to feature Doja Cat, was canceled Sunday due to rising cases of COVID-19. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Sunday's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball concert in Miami has been canceled during rising cases of COVID-19.

"Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's IHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball," the event's Twitter page said.

The lineup for the event at the FLA Live Arena had included Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Anitta and Dixie D'Amelio.

Florida's new cases have more than doubled in one week to 29,568 from 13,530. The state doesn't break down cases by variant.

The concert was scrapped as several Broadway productions and Radio City Music Hall in New York City canceled performances because of an increase in COVID-10 positive tests.

Saturday Night Live also taped its last show of the year with no live audience and only a handful of performers and crew members in the house.

The episode consisted of mostly pre-taped segments, and musical act Charli WCX also backed out of the show out of safety concerns.

