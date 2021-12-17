Trending
Dec. 17, 2021 / 1:05 PM

NCT 127 visit island in 'Amino Acid' music video

By Annie Martin
NCT 127 released a video for "Amino Acid," a song from the "Analog Trip NCT 127: Escape from Magic Island" soundtrack. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the song "Amino Acid" on Friday.

The "Amino Acid" video shows the members of NCT visit an island, where they enjoy the sun, sand and water.

"Amino Acid" appears on the Analog Trip NCT 127: Escape from Magic Island soundtrack. The album is a soundtrack for NCT 127's reality-variety show of the same name.

Escape from Magic Island follows NCT 127 as they visit Somuuido, an island off the coast of Incheon.

NCT 127 is a subunit of the boy band NCT. NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

NCT 127 released its third Korean album, Favorite, and a music video for the song "Favorite (Vampire)" in October.

As a full group, NCT consists of 23 members. The full group released the album NCT 2021 Universe and a music video for the song "Beautiful" this week.

