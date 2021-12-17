FKA twigs, The Weeknd team up on new song 'Tears in the Club'

1/5

FKA twigs released the song "Tears in the Club" with The Weeknd on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- FKA twigs and The Weekend are back with new music. FKA twigs, 33, and The Weeknd, 31, released a single and music video for the song "Tears in the Club" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Tears in the Club" video shows FKA twigs take to the dance floor of a club in an attempt to get someone out of her mind. She also performs an underwater pole dance.

"I wanna get you out of / My hips, my thighs, my hair, my eyes, my late-night cries," FKA twigs sings.

"Tears in the Club" follows FKA twigs' song "Measure of a Man" featuring Central Cee, which she released in November for The King's Man soundtrack. Her most recent album, Magdalene, was released in November 2019.

Advertisement

On Thursday, The Weeknd also released the song "Poison" featuring late singer Aaliyah.

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020.