Dec. 17, 2021 / 9:11 AM

BTS perform 'Butter' during Crosswalk Concert on 'Late Late Show'

By Annie Martin
BTS perform 'Butter' during Crosswalk Concert on 'Late Late Show'
BTS performed its hits in the streets of Los Angeles on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS gave a special performance during a new Crosswalk Concert on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Late Late Show segment shows different artists perform their hits in the streets of Los Angeles.

BTS performed "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite" for pedestrians and commuters in the crosswalk at Beverly Blvd. and Genesee Ave.

"This is the worst," Jimin jokingly said. "I'm scared, I don't think this is safe."

After performing "Butter," the traffic light changed and Corden gave Jimin a piggyback ride out of the crosswalk.

BTS was seen filming the Crosswalk Concert in November.

The K-pop group also performed "Butter" on The Late Late Show last week.

"Butter" and "Permission to Dance" are BTS' second and third English-language singles, respectively. The songs appear on the Butter single album, while "Dynamite" appears on the album Be.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.

