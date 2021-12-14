Trending
Music
Dec. 14, 2021 / 1:58 PM

NCT 2021 release 'Universe' album, 'Beautiful' music video

By Annie Martin
NCT 127, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, recorded songs for the full group's new album "Universe," released Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the album Universe and a music video for the single "Beautiful" under the name NCT 2021 on Tuesday.

In "Beautiful," NCT encourages people to embrace themselves and be happy with who they are.

"You're the most important person in your life. So be yourself. Be beautiful," Johnny says in the song's opening.

Universe also features the single "Universe (Let's Play Ball)" and the songs "New Axis," "Earthquake," "OK!," "Birthday Party," "Know Now," "Dreaming," "Round&Round," "Miracle," "Vroom," "Sweet Dream" and "Good Night."

"Beautiful" is performed by 21 of NCT's 23 total members, while the other songs were recorded by the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. WayV released a music video for "Miracle" earlier this month.

As a full group, NCT previously released the albums NCT 2020 Resonance and NCT 2018 Empathy.

