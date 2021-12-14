Korn announces new North American tour for 2022

1/3

Korn arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 2017. Korn has announced a new tour that will begin in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Korn has announced a new North American tour in support of their upcoming album titled Requiem. The tour begins March 4 in at the JQH arena in Springfield, Mo., before wrapping up on April 1 at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. Advertisement

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 9 am local time through Ticketmaster.

Korn will be joined by Chevelle and Code Orange on the 19-date arena tour.

The band will also be performing alongside System of a Down, Helmet and Russian Circles in January and February with shows in Phoenix, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Korn will releases Requiem on Feb. 4. The album contains the single "Start the Healing," which received a music video in November.

Here is the full list of dates for Korn's 2022 tour

March 3 -- Springfield, Mo., at JQH Arena

March 5 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

March 7 -- Fort Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

March 8 -- Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center

March 10 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at University of Tennessee

March 11 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Advertisement

March 13 -- Huntington, W.Va., at Mountain Health Arena

March 15 -- Hershey, Pa., at Giant Center

March 16 -- Providence, R.I., at Dunkin Donuts Center

March 19 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena

March 20 -- Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center

March 22 -- Rochester, N.Y., at Blue Cross Arena

March 23 -- Saginaw, Mich., at Dow Event Center

March 25 -- Moline, Ill., at TaxSlayer Center

March 26 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center

March 28 -- Des Moines, Ia., at Wells Fargo Center

March 29 -- Madison, Wis., at The Coliseum

March 31 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

April 1 -- Wichita, Kan., at Intrust Bank Arena