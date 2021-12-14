Korn announces new North American tour for 2022

1/3
Korn arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 2017. Korn has announced a new tour that will begin in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Korn has announced a new North American tour in support of their upcoming album titled Requiem.
The tour begins March 4 in at the JQH arena in Springfield, Mo., before wrapping up on April 1 at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 9 am local time through Ticketmaster.
Korn will be joined by Chevelle and Code Orange on the 19-date arena tour.
The band will also be performing alongside System of a Down, Helmet and Russian Circles in January and February with shows in Phoenix, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Korn will releases Requiem on Feb. 4. The album contains the single "Start the Healing," which received a music video in November.
Here is the full list of dates for Korn's 2022 tour
March 3 -- Springfield, Mo., at JQH Arena
March 5 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
March 7 -- Fort Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
March 8 -- Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center
March 10 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at University of Tennessee
March 11 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
March 13 -- Huntington, W.Va., at Mountain Health Arena
March 15 -- Hershey, Pa., at Giant Center
March 16 -- Providence, R.I., at Dunkin Donuts Center
March 19 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena
March 20 -- Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center
March 22 -- Rochester, N.Y., at Blue Cross Arena
March 23 -- Saginaw, Mich., at Dow Event Center
March 25 -- Moline, Ill., at TaxSlayer Center
March 26 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center
March 28 -- Des Moines, Ia., at Wells Fargo Center
March 29 -- Madison, Wis., at The Coliseum
March 31 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center
April 1 -- Wichita, Kan., at Intrust Bank Arena