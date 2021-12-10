Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 10, 2021 / 3:05 PM

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dies at 78

By Fred Topel
Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dies at 78
Michael Nesmith of the Monkees died Friday at 78. File photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died Friday. He was 78.

Nesmith's family confirmed the news in a statement to Rolling Stone and The Guardian.

Advertisement

"With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes," the statement read. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us."

The Monkees quartet included Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and Davy Jones. Jones died in 2012 and Tork in 2019.

The Monkees were cast for the TV show, which ran from 1966-1968. They released nine albums from 1966-1970, including the soundtrack to their film Head.

The band members continued to reunite and perform on tour from the '70s through 2011. They also released new albums in the '80s, '90s and '10s.

Nesmith also recorded solo and with bands The Wichita Train Whistle, The First National Band and The Second National Band.

Notable deaths of 2021

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr. sits in the cockpit of a vintage race car during a parade lap on Legends Day of Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on May 23, 2015. The race car driver died on December 10 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 82. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Monkees stars Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz mourn Peter Tork Al Unser Sr., four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 82 Bob Dole, ex-Kansas senator, presidential candidate, dies at 98

Latest Headlines

Maroon 5 earn diamond certification for 'Girls Like You' featuring Cardi B
Music // 2 hours ago
Maroon 5 earn diamond certification for 'Girls Like You' featuring Cardi B
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 has earned a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for their 2018 hit song "Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B.
Twice's 'Heart Shaker' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Music // 2 hours ago
Twice's 'Heart Shaker' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice celebrated after their music video for "Heart Shaker" reached 400 million views on YouTube.
Jennifer Hudson releases cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'
Music // 3 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson releases cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson covered the Darlene Love holiday song "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" to celebrate her "favorite time of year."
Alicia Keys returns with double album 'Keys'
Music // 4 hours ago
Alicia Keys returns with double album 'Keys'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys released her eighth studio album, "Keys," which features the singles "Lala (Unlocked)" and "Best of Me."
TREASURE's 'BOY' music video surpasses 100M views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
TREASURE's 'BOY' music video surpasses 100M views on YouTube
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The music video for "BOY," the debut song by K-pop boy group TREASURE, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, its agency said on Thursday.
Ateez share 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' highlight medley
Music // 1 day ago
Ateez share 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' highlight medley
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ateez released clips of "Turbulence" and nine other songs from its EP "Zero: Fever Epilogue."
'Summer of Soul' soundtrack with Gladys Knight, B.B. King coming Jan. 28
Music // 1 day ago
'Summer of Soul' soundtrack with Gladys Knight, B.B. King coming Jan. 28
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to Questlove's award-winning documentary "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" is set to be released on Jan. 28.
Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour
Music // 1 day ago
Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow has announced an eight-city California tour that will begin in January.
Monsta X tease new song 'Blow Your Mind' from 'The Dreaming'
Music // 2 days ago
Monsta X tease new song 'Blow Your Mind' from 'The Dreaming'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X shared a clip of "Blow Your Mind," a song from its English-language album "The Dreaming."
Olivia Rodrigo, over 40 artists make RIAA's Gold & Platinum Class of 2021
Music // 2 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo, over 40 artists make RIAA's Gold & Platinum Class of 2021
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Wednesday its Gold and Platinum Class of 2021, which includes 43 artists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce
Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Miley Cyrus describes taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar on 'Tonight Show'
Miley Cyrus describes taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar on 'Tonight Show'
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement