Dec. 10, 2021 / 12:04 PM

Jennifer Hudson releases cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Hudson covered the Darlene Love holiday song "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" to celebrate her "favorite time of year." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson is back with new music.

The 40-year-old singer and actress released a cover of the Darlene Love holiday song "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on Friday.

"My Christmas gift to #Teamjhud! From my heart to yours!! I hope you'll add it to your favorite holiday playlists as u enjoy the season with the ones you love!" Hudson wrote on Instagram.

Hudson voiced her love for the holidays in a statement to People.

"It's no secret that Christmas is my favorite time of year and one of the things I love most about it is the holiday music," she said. "For me, it's all about creating a feeling of love and warmth to celebrate the season, so I hope this song can do just that for everyone, especially my amazing and persistent fans who have been asking for that Christmas album!"

Hudson previously released a remix of Mariah Carey's "Oh Santa!" with Carey and Ariana Grande and versions of "Do You Hear What I Hear?" and "How Great Thou Art" with Pentatonix.

Earlier this year, Hudson starred in and recorded the soundtrack for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Hudson's third studio album, JHUD, was released in September 2014.

