Dec. 10, 2021 / 10:31 AM

Alicia Keys returns with double album 'Keys'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Alicia Keys released her eighth studio album, "Keys," which features the singles "Lala (Unlocked)" and "Best of Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys is back with new music.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter released her eighth studio album, the double album Keys, on Friday.

Keys features the singles "Lala (Unlocked)" featuring Swae Lee and "Best of Me," and several collaborations, including "Plentiful" featuring Pusha T, "Paper Flowers" featuring Brandi Carlile and "Nat King Cole" featuring Lil Wayne.

Keys consists of two parts, Originals and Unlocked, for a total of 26 tracks.

"#KEYS. IS. HERE," Keys wrote on Instagram. "I'm In Dubai about to perform the most insane show I've ever done! I can't sleep cuz I'm crazy jet lagged and I'm SO excited for y'all to hear this music!!!!!! I'm Giving you all of me on this!!"

"I hope it comes an instant classic for you!" she added. "It's Gonna take you somewhere so special Meet me in the ZONE! I need every one of you to go listen NOW!!"

Keys is Keys' first new album since Alicia, released in September 2020. She released a music video for "Best of Me" featuring her husband Swizz Beatz in October.

Alicia Keys turns 40: a look back

Alicia Keys poses with her MTV award for Best New Artist in a Video at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Lincoln Center in New York City on September 6, 2001. She would go on to win the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2002. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Keys is nominated for Song of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards for her song "A Beautiful Noise" with Carlile, which appears on Alicia.

Michael B. Jordan says he's 'super excited' to direct 'Creed 3' 'The Handmaid's Tale' star Yvonne Strahovski gives birth to second child Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

