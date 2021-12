Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The music video for "BOY," the debut song by K-pop boy group TREASURE, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, its agency said on Thursday.

우리 트메 최고 역시 트레저에겐 트메가 없으면 안되는구나 라고 다시 느꼈던 순간이었습니다. 정말 감사합니다 앞으로도 같이 행복한 추억만 만들어요 사랑해요 여러분!!!#마시호 #MASHIHO #マシホ pic.twitter.com/y3ZagthJwd— TREASURE (@treasuremembers) December 9, 2021

The video clip, which surpassed the threshold of 100 million views on YouTube this Thursday at 8:46 a.m., was the band's first to reach the milestone.

The song topped iTunes album charts in 19 countries and regions upon its release.