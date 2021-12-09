Trending
Dec. 9, 2021 / 1:23 PM

Ateez share 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' highlight medley

By Annie Martin

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Ateez is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a highlight medley for the mini album Zero: Fever Epilogue on Thursday.

The video features clips of the title track "Turbulence" and nine other songs: "Be With You," "The Letter," "Still here," "Better," "The Real," "Wave," "Wonderland," "Answer (Ode to Joy)" featuring La Poem and "Outro: Over the Horizon."

The highlight medley has a yearbook theme that shows the members of Ateez in school uniform-inspired outfits.

Fever Epilogue is the fourth and final installment in Ateez's Zero series of EPs, following Zero: Fever Part.1, Zero: Fever Part.2 and Zero: Fever Part.3. Ateez will release Fever Epilogue on Friday.

Ateez consists of Hongjoong, Seongwha, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. The group made its debut in 2018.

