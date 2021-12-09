'Summer of Soul' soundtrack with Gladys Knight, B.B. King coming Jan. 28

1/5

Gladys Knight appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Questlove's music documentary, "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to Questlove's award-winning documentary Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is set to be released on Jan. 28. The soundtrack will feature live recordings from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that serves as the basis of the film. Advertisement

Gladys Knight & The Pips' "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," B.B. King's "Why I Sing the Blues," Sly & The Family Stone's "Sing a Simple Song," Nina Simone's "Backlash Blues" and more will be featured on the album.

"Sing a Simple Song" from Sly & The Family Stone that appears on the soundtrack has been released early on YouTube.

"It goes beyond saying that you can't have a monster music journey on film without an equally awesome soundtrack. The people demanded, 'more!' So for the people, we bring you musical manna that hopefully won't be the last serving. These performances are lighting in a bottle. Pure artistry! Enjoy," Questlove said in a statement.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won big at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards in November, taking home Best Documentary Feature, Best Director for Questlove, Best First Documentary Feature, Best Editing, Best Archival Documentary and Best Music Documentary.

