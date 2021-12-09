Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 9, 2021 / 1:08 PM

'Summer of Soul' soundtrack with Gladys Knight, B.B. King coming Jan. 28

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
'Summer of Soul' soundtrack with Gladys Knight, B.B. King coming Jan. 28
Gladys Knight appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Questlove's music documentary, "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to Questlove's award-winning documentary Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is set to be released on Jan. 28.

The soundtrack will feature live recordings from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that serves as the basis of the film.

Advertisement

Gladys Knight & The Pips' "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," B.B. King's "Why I Sing the Blues," Sly & The Family Stone's "Sing a Simple Song," Nina Simone's "Backlash Blues" and more will be featured on the album.

"Sing a Simple Song" from Sly & The Family Stone that appears on the soundtrack has been released early on YouTube.

"It goes beyond saying that you can't have a monster music journey on film without an equally awesome soundtrack. The people demanded, 'more!' So for the people, we bring you musical manna that hopefully won't be the last serving. These performances are lighting in a bottle. Pure artistry! Enjoy," Questlove said in a statement.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won big at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards in November, taking home Best Documentary Feature, Best Director for Questlove, Best First Documentary Feature, Best Editing, Best Archival Documentary and Best Music Documentary.

Advertisement

Read More

Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' dominates Critics Choice Documentary Awards Olivia Rodrigo, over 40 artists make RIAA's Gold & Platinum Class of 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TREASURE's 'BOY' music video surpasses 100M views on YouTube
Music // 39 minutes ago
TREASURE's 'BOY' music video surpasses 100M views on YouTube
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The music video for "BOY," the debut song by K-pop boy group TREASURE, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, its agency said on Thursday.
Ateez share 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' highlight medley
Music // 1 hour ago
Ateez share 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' highlight medley
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ateez released clips of "Turbulence" and nine other songs from its EP "Zero: Fever Epilogue."
Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour
Music // 6 hours ago
Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow has announced an eight-city California tour that will begin in January.
Monsta X tease new song 'Blow Your Mind' from 'The Dreaming'
Music // 1 day ago
Monsta X tease new song 'Blow Your Mind' from 'The Dreaming'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X shared a clip of "Blow Your Mind," a song from its English-language album "The Dreaming."
Olivia Rodrigo, over 40 artists make RIAA's Gold & Platinum Class of 2021
Music // 1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo, over 40 artists make RIAA's Gold & Platinum Class of 2021
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Wednesday its Gold and Platinum Class of 2021, which includes 43 artists.
Ed Sheeran to give Empire State Building performance for iHeartRadio
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran to give Empire State Building performance for iHeartRadio
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will be delivering an intimate concert at New York's Empire State Building on Wednesday in collaboration with iHeartRadio.
Monsta X tease English song 'Better' from 'The Dreaming' album
Music // 2 days ago
Monsta X tease English song 'Better' from 'The Dreaming' album
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X shared a clip of "Better," a new, English-language song from the album "The Dreaming."
Tame Impala releases new song 'No Choice,' set North American tour
Music // 2 days ago
Tame Impala releases new song 'No Choice,' set North American tour
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Tame Impala released on Tuesday a new song titled "No Choice" and announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour starting in February.
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Music // 2 days ago
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Drake asked the Recording Academy to remove him as a nominee from the 64th annual Grammy Awards.
Jimmy Fallon recruits Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for 'Masked Christmas' song
Music // 2 days ago
Jimmy Fallon recruits Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for 'Masked Christmas' song
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon shared a music video for "It Was a... (Masked Christmas)," a holiday song featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce
Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain 'Jeopardy!' hosts in 2022
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain 'Jeopardy!' hosts in 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement