Dec. 9, 2021 / 7:45 AM

Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour

By Wade Sheridan
Jack Harlow will be traveling to California to perform eight different shows throughout the state. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow has announced an eight-city California tour that will begin in January.

The Crème de la Créme California tour will begin Jan. 7 at The Novo in Los Angeles before it concludes Jan. 16 at Ace of Spades in Sacramento.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. PST.

The California stint comes after Harlow will perform at five different venues throughout his home state of Kentucky in December. The sold out Kentucky shows include a stop at the Palace Theatre in Louisville.

Harlow will also be ending the year with shows at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Dec. 28 and at Terminal 5 in New York City on Dec. 30. Both shows are sold out.

Harlow released his debut album That's What They All Say in December 2020. He also appears on Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby," which nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Here is the full list of dates for Jack Harlow's Crème de la Créme California tour

Jan. 7 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Novo

Jan. 9 -- Pomona, Calif., at The Fox Theater

Jan. 10 -- San Diego, Calif., at The Observatory North Park

Jan. 11 -- San Luis Obispo, Calif., at Alex B. Madonna Events Center

Jan. 13 -- San Jose, Calif., at San Jose Civic Center Auditorium

Jan. 14 -- Oakland, Calif., at Fox Theater

Jan. 15 -- San Francisco, Calif., at The Masonic

Jan. 16 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Ace of Spades

