Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 7, 2021 / 11:48 AM

Tame Impala releases new song 'No Choice,' set North American tour

By Wade Sheridan
Tame Impala releases new song 'No Choice,' set North American tour
Tame Impala have released a new song from their upcoming deluxe edition of album "The Slow Rush." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Tame Impala released on Tuesday a new song titled "No Choice" and announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour starting in February.

"No Choice" is a previously unreleased track that will appear on the band's upcoming deluxe box set of album The Slow Rush, which will be released on Feb. 18.

Advertisement

"Nice and short/ There must be something more/ Life's unsure/ What are we living for?" Tame Impala's Kevin Parker sings on the track, which was uploaded to the group's official YouTube page.

The deluxe version of The Slow Rush will also include other unreleased songs like "The Boat I Row" and a collection of remixes.

Tame Impala will begin touring North America starting on Feb. 27 at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Ariz., before wrapping things up on May 22 at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Here is the full list of dates for Tame Impala's 2022 North American tour

Feb. 27 -- Tempe, Ariz., at Innings Festival

March 3-6 -- Okeechobee, Fla., at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

Advertisement

March 7 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Petersen Events Center

March 9 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena

March 10 -- Montreal, Canada, at Place Bell

March 12 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun

March 14 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

March 16 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

March 18 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton Coliseum

March 19 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

March 21 -- Asheville, N.C., at ExploreAsheville.com Arena

March 22 -- Asheville, N.C., at ExploreAsheville.com Arena

March 23 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

March 25 -- New Orleans, La., at Buku Music + Art Project

May 22 -- Gulf Shores, Ala., at Hangout Music Festival

Read More

Haim announce 2022 North American tour Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Music // 1 hour ago
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Drake asked the Recording Academy to remove him as a nominee from the 64th annual Grammy Awards.
Jimmy Fallon recruits Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for 'Masked Christmas' song
Music // 1 hour ago
Jimmy Fallon recruits Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for 'Masked Christmas' song
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon shared a music video for "It Was a... (Masked Christmas)," a holiday song featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.
Seventeen named MTV's PUSH Artist for December
Music // 22 hours ago
Seventeen named MTV's PUSH Artist for December
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Seventeen will become the first K-pop act to be featured in MTV's PUSH global campaign.
Jack Johnson sets North American summer tour
Music // 22 hours ago
Jack Johnson sets North American summer tour
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Jack Johnson has announced a new North American summer tour that will begin in June.
Haim announce 2022 North American tour
Music // 23 hours ago
Haim announce 2022 North American tour
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Haim has announced a new, North American tour for 2022 that will take place over the spring and summer.
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
NCT subunit WayV dance in 'Miracle' music video
Music // 3 days ago
NCT subunit WayV dance in 'Miracle' music video
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a video for "Miracle," a new song from the album "Universe."
BTS share holiday remix of 'Butter'
Music // 3 days ago
BTS share holiday remix of 'Butter'
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS released a new version of its hit single "Butter" to celebrate the holidays.
Doja Cat assists a queen in 'Woman' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Doja Cat assists a queen in 'Woman' music video
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Doja Cat released a music video for "Woman," the latest single from her album "Planet Her."
SZA shares 'I Hate U' single after SoundCloud release
Music // 4 days ago
SZA shares 'I Hate U' single after SoundCloud release
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- SZA officially released her song "I Hate U" after sharing the track on an anonymous SoundCloud account in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer
Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement