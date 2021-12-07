Tame Impala releases new song 'No Choice,' set North American tour

Tame Impala have released a new song from their upcoming deluxe edition of album "The Slow Rush." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Tame Impala released on Tuesday a new song titled "No Choice" and announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour starting in February.
"No Choice" is a previously unreleased track that will appear on the band's upcoming deluxe box set of album The Slow Rush, which will be released on Feb. 18.
"Nice and short/ There must be something more/ Life's unsure/ What are we living for?" Tame Impala's Kevin Parker sings on the track, which was uploaded to the group's official YouTube page.
The deluxe version of The Slow Rush will also include other unreleased songs like "The Boat I Row" and a collection of remixes.
Tame Impala will begin touring North America starting on Feb. 27 at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Ariz., before wrapping things up on May 22 at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Here is the full list of dates for Tame Impala's 2022 North American tour
Feb. 27 -- Tempe, Ariz., at Innings Festival
March 3-6 -- Okeechobee, Fla., at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
March 7 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Petersen Events Center
March 9 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena
March 10 -- Montreal, Canada, at Place Bell
March 12 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun
March 14 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
March 16 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
March 18 -- Hampton, Va., at Hampton Coliseum
March 19 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
March 21 -- Asheville, N.C., at ExploreAsheville.com Arena
March 22 -- Asheville, N.C., at ExploreAsheville.com Arena
March 23 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
March 25 -- New Orleans, La., at Buku Music + Art Project
May 22 -- Gulf Shores, Ala., at Hangout Music Festival